Are BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Prospects Worsening?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.72, and a growth ratio of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.14, with weekly volatility at 2.17% and ATR at 1.41. The BWA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.04 and a $54.21 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.25% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.5149 before closing at $51.29. Intraday shares traded counted 1.29 million, which was 40.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.15M. BWA’s previous close was $51.42 while the outstanding shares total 237.70M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company BorgWarner Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.58 billion total, with 3.92 billion as their total liabilities.

BWA were able to record 145.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 105.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 342.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, BorgWarner Inc. recorded a total of 4.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 2.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.19 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 818.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 237.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (1.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BWA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BWA attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Fadool Joseph F. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.59, for a total value of 928,598. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Ericson Brady D now sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 684,091. Also, Director, MICHAS ALEXIS P sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 51.30 per share, with a total market value of 512,665. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nowlan Kevin now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,028,114. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

9 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BorgWarner Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BWA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.83.