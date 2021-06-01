AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) moved down -16.47% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares fell to a low of $4.96 before closing at $4.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.33 million, which was 41.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.01M. UAVS’s previous close was $5.12 while the outstanding shares total 61.29M. The firm has a beta of 4.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.70, with weekly volatility at 9.56% and ATR at 0.53. The UAVS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.14 and a $17.68 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.93% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $462.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 26.25 million total, with 9.07 million as their total liabilities.

UAVS were able to record -1.21 million as free cash flow during the 08/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/23/2021 quarter of the year, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. recorded a total of 1.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 77.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/23/2021 quarter increasing by 92.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -2.96 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.29M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/23/2021.

Is the stock of UAVS attractive?

In related news, Director, Begley Grant A sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.30, for a total value of 50,746. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Gardner Thomas J now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,000. Also, Director, Mooney Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 30. The shares were price at an average price of 6.03 per share, with a total market value of 150,625. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Begley Grant A now holds 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,954. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.