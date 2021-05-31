Why To Keep Buying Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) while S&P500 gain 0.18%

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.12, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 4.99. The AYI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $83.52 and a $194.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 22.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 497.26K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $183.24 before closing at $185.75. AYI’s previous close was $185.07 while the outstanding shares total 36.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.72, and a growth ratio of 3.02.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Acuity Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AYI, the company has in raw cash 498.7 million on their books with 4.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.34 billion total, with 576.3 million as their total liabilities.

AYI were able to record 191.4 million as free cash flow during the 07/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -62.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 212.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/01/2021 quarter of the year, Acuity Brands Inc. recorded a total of 776.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/01/2021 quarter reducing by -1.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 439.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 336.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.75 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/01/2021 (1.96 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AYI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AYI attractive?

In related news, Director, BROWNING PETER C sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 189.96, for a total value of 191,290. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & General Counsel, GOLDMAN BARRY R now sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,000. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, HOLCOM KAREN J sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 173.00 per share, with a total market value of 198,950. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WINSTON MARY A now holds 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acuity Brands Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AYI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $175.00.