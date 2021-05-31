Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) moved down -0.65% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) previous close was $53.73 while the outstanding shares total 585.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.06, and a growth ratio of 1.81. SLF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.24% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.57 before closing at $53.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -28.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 533.68K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.46, with weekly volatility at 1.25% and ATR at 0.79. The SLF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.05 and a $55.07 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Sun Life Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SLF were able to record -804.81 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.93 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -800.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Sun Life Financial Inc. recorded a total of 1.2 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -303.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -655.9%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 140.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.06 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 585.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.26 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (1.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLF attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.04%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sun Life Financial Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.65.