Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Gain 6.79% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) previous close was $14.72 while the outstanding shares total 114.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 65.48, and a growth ratio of 6.55. SCS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.70% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.47 before closing at $14.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 38.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 651.78K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.41, with weekly volatility at 2.05% and ATR at 0.38. The SCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.47 and a $16.84 high.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Steelcase Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCS, the company has in raw cash 489.8 million on their books with 4.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.05 billion total, with 515.0 million as their total liabilities.

SCS were able to record 23.5 million as free cash flow during the 06/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -51.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 64.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 06/23/2021 quarter of the year, Steelcase Inc. recorded a total of 677.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -39.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 06/23/2021 quarter increasing by 8.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 484.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 192.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.90M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 06/23/2021 (0.06 cents a share).

Is the stock of SCS attractive?

In related news, VP, Global Operations, Krestakos Robert G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.00, for a total value of 70,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Niemann Jennifer C now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,150. Also, Senior VP, Americas, Schmitt Eddy F bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 28. The shares were price at an average price of 10.04 per share, with a total market value of 301,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Steelcase Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.33.