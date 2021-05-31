Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) move down -0.15% this morning: SVM Price downtrend Looks Real

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.96, with weekly volatility at 3.36% and ATR at 0.26. The SVM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.16 and a $8.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.86 million, which was 33.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.15% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.31 before closing at $6.45. SVM’s previous close was $6.46 while the outstanding shares total 175.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.62, and a growth ratio of 4.92.

Investors have identified the Silver company Silvercorp Metals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 220.15 million total, with 51.4 million as their total liabilities.

SVM were able to record 48.49 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 37.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 83.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Silvercorp Metals Inc. recorded a total of 53.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -5.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 24.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 175.52M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (0.04 cents a share).

Is the stock of SVM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silvercorp Metals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SVM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.52.