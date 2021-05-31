Here’s Why Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Rallying -3.71% to $6.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.02, with weekly volatility at 6.91% and ATR at 0.20. The REPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.49 and a $5.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was -15.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 399.80K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.14% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.28 before closing at $2.29. REPH’s previous close was $2.34 while the outstanding shares total 29.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.19.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Recro Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $103.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REPH, the company has in raw cash 11.56 million on their books with 2.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 41.94 million total, with 8.11 million as their total liabilities.

REPH were able to record -1.57 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 89000.0 as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Recro Pharma Inc. recorded a total of 16.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -29.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 41.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.74M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REPH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners II LP sold 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.17, for a total value of 178,709. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) now sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,691. Also, 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 3.03 per share, with a total market value of 18,813. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners II LP now holds 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,326. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.00%.