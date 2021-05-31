Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is trading at $50.82 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.28, with weekly volatility at 2.79% and ATR at 1.93. The FRHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.25 and a $61.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was -9.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 660.95K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.56% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.00 before closing at $50.82. FRHC’s previous close was $47.25 while the outstanding shares total 58.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.02.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Freedom Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FRHC, the company has in raw cash 992.92 million on their books with 68.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.41 billion total, with 1.08 billion as their total liabilities.

FRHC were able to record 695.88 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 863.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 698.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Freedom Holding Corp. recorded a total of 100.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 70.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter increasing by 30.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 100.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 50.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.40M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.72 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021.

Is the stock of FRHC attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.33, for a total value of 425,038. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny now sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 381,957. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny sold 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 20.82 per share, with a total market value of 184,153. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 72.76%.