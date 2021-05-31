Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.93% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $150.17 before closing at $151.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was 44.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.45M. DLR’s previous close was $150.17 while the outstanding shares total 281.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 98.54, and a growth ratio of 3.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.63, with weekly volatility at 1.57% and ATR at 2.65. The DLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.65 and a $165.49 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Digital Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DLR were able to record 327.88 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 107.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 327.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Digital Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 1.09 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 2.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 897.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 192.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 281.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (1.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DLR attractive?

In related news, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Stein A William sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 151.92, for a total value of 15,191,761. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, Wright Gregory S now sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,848,430. Also, CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER, Fiedelman Cindy sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 150.54 per share, with a total market value of 1,455,421. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR, RUBERG DAVID C now holds 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,368,265. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

17 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Digital Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $161.83.