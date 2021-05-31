Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is down -33.82% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.10, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 9.48. The COUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $204.38 and a $377.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 43.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.35M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.35% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $238.02 before closing at $238.20. COUP’s previous close was $239.04 while the outstanding shares total 72.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.44.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Coupa Software Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COUP, the company has in raw cash 323.28 million on their books with 609.07 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 854.25 million total, with 1.06 billion as their total liabilities.

COUP were able to record 66.71 million as free cash flow during the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 59.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 78.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, Coupa Software Incorporated recorded a total of 163.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 31.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/08/2021 quarter increasing by 18.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 79.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 83.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.19M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.88 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/08/2021 (-0.82 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COUP attractive?

In related news, Chief Customer Officer, Riggs Mark sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 240.29, for a total value of 223,229. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNSHTEYN ROBERT now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,212,740. Also, Chief Customer Officer, Riggs Mark sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 26. The shares were price at an average price of 267.81 per share, with a total market value of 249,063. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNSHTEYN ROBERT now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,234,261. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coupa Software Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $332.81.