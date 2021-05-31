Can Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Offer Investors Safety?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares fell to a low of $37.83 before closing at $38.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was -29.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 675.14K. RYN’s previous close was $38.23 while the outstanding shares total 137.87M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 244.81, and a growth ratio of 48.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.08, with weekly volatility at 1.52% and ATR at 0.80. The RYN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.25 and a $38.98 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.10% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Rayonier Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 190.08 million total, with 100.84 million as their total liabilities.

RYN were able to record 38.04 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 53.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Rayonier Inc. recorded a total of 191.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -7.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 151.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 137.87M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RYN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RYN attractive?

In related news, SVP, Forest Resources, Long Douglas M sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.24, for a total value of 133,994. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer, McHugh Mark now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 190,000. Also, VP, GC and Secretary, Bridwell Mark R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 33.50 per share, with a total market value of 167,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MOORE MERIDEE now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 493,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rayonier Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RYN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.75.