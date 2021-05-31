Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) shares fell to a low of $56.68 before closing at $58.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 20.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 701.96K. BALY’s previous close was $58.28 while the outstanding shares total 35.83M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.73, with weekly volatility at 4.21% and ATR at 2.61. The BALY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.50 and a $75.92 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Bally’s Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BALY, the company has in raw cash 155.47 million on their books with 5.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 326.11 million total, with 162.91 million as their total liabilities.

BALY were able to record 10.54 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 28.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 25.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Bally’s Corporation (BALY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, Bally’s Corporation recorded a total of 192.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/17/2021 quarter increasing by 38.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 66.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 125.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.83M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/17/2021 (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BALY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BALY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Standard General L.P. sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.00, for a total value of 49,999,950. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H now sold 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,894,981. Also, Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 69.17 per share, with a total market value of 20,820. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H now holds 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,930,355. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bally’s Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BALY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.83.