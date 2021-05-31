At Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) previous close was $57.41 while the outstanding shares total 24.68M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.88. UVV’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.39% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.99 before closing at $56.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was -315.79% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 123.23K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.35, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 1.24. The UVV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.82 and a $60.95 high.

Investors have identified the Tobacco company Universal Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.6 billion total, with 346.35 million as their total liabilities.

UVV were able to record 4.83 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 38.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Universal Corporation (UVV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Universal Corporation recorded a total of 672.93 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 43.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 533.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 139.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.68M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.64 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.47 cents a share).

Is the stock of UVV attractive?

In related news, Subsidiary Officer, Broome Theodore G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.68, for a total value of 258,393. As the sale deal closes, the VP, General Counsel & Secy, Wigner Preston Douglas now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,197. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.