Are International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Prospects Worsening?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.99 before closing at $15.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was -117.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 210.34K. IMXI’s previous close was $15.25 while the outstanding shares total 38.24M. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.89, and a growth ratio of 28.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.02, with weekly volatility at 2.85% and ATR at 0.55. The IMXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.99 and a $18.69 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company International Money Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $596.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMXI, the company has in raw cash 55.09 million on their books with 7.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 214.59 million total, with 87.51 million as their total liabilities.

IMXI were able to record -34.34 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -19.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -32.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, International Money Express Inc. recorded a total of 94.58 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -5.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 73.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.24M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (0.26 cents a share).

Is the stock of IMXI attractive?

In related news, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 3,200. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert now sold 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,414. Also, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 16.12 per share, with a total market value of 460,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert now holds 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 212,661. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Money Express Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMXI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.83.