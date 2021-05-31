Analyst’s Sets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) New Target at $170.00: CBRL is Now On A Buy List

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.41, and a growth ratio of 0.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.38, with weekly volatility at 3.84% and ATR at 5.21. The CBRL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $96.16 and a $178.82 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $155.18 before closing at $157.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was -27.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 300.43K. CBRL’s previous close was $160.03 while the outstanding shares total 23.73M.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 593.87 million total, with 448.95 million as their total liabilities.

CBRL were able to record 167.4 million as free cash flow during the 09/21/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -52.41 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 212.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/21/2021 quarter of the year, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. recorded a total of 713.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 39.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/21/2021 quarter increasing by 5.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 205.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 508.04 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 23.73M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.41 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/21/2021 (1.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBRL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBRL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBRL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $170.00.