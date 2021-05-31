Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.43% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.48 before closing at $3.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 21.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 714.01K. AMPY’s previous close was $3.50 while the outstanding shares total 37.83M. The firm has a beta of 4.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.61, with weekly volatility at 6.06% and ATR at 0.24. The AMPY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.62 and a $4.15 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Amplify Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $132.91 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 64.52 million total, with 82.25 million as their total liabilities.

AMPY were able to record 11.44 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.44 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 15.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Amplify Energy Corp. recorded a total of 72.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 22.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 88.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -16.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.83M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMPY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMPY attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Lopez Anthony William sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.41, for a total value of 61,393. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, DuBard Denise now sold 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,205. Also, Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 8,548,485 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 1.09 per share, with a total market value of 9,339,220. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now holds 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,779. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.93%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amplify Energy Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMPY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.40.