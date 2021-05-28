Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares fell to a low of $1.38 before closing at $1.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 27.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 573.08K. RAVE’s previous close was $1.41 while the outstanding shares total 17.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.94, and a growth ratio of 4.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.08, with weekly volatility at 6.38% and ATR at 0.10. The RAVE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $2.36 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.55% on 05/27/21.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.98 million total, with 2.18 million as their total liabilities.

RAVE were able to record -0.39 million as free cash flow during the 09/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.28 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/27/2021 quarter of the year, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. recorded a total of 2.18 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -23.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/27/2021 quarter increasing by 2.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.99M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/27/2021 (-0.38 cents a share).

Is the stock of RAVE attractive?

In related news, Vice President – Finance, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 34,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.87, for a total value of 30,348. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Solano Brandon now bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,019. Also, Vice President – Finance, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.49 per share, with a total market value of 10,208. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Solano Brandon now holds 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.