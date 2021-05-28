Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.41% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.165 before closing at $3.50. Intraday shares traded counted 7.65 million, which was -7434.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 101.52K. DUO’s previous close was $3.17 while the outstanding shares total 79.85M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.34, with weekly volatility at 21.50% and ATR at 0.42. The DUO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.76 and a $129.04 high.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Fangdd Network Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $266.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. recorded a total of 44.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/19/2021 quarter reducing by -154.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 61.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -16.51 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.85M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/19/2021 (-0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DUO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DUO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.08%.