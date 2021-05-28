Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) previous close was $98.01 while the outstanding shares total 74.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 79.09, and a growth ratio of 6.59. BRKS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.84% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $97.90 before closing at $99.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 24.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 797.54K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.77, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 4.44. The BRKS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.16 and a $108.72 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Brooks Automation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BRKS, the company has in raw cash 320.11 million on their books with 0.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 724.49 million total, with 265.65 million as their total liabilities.

BRKS were able to record 52.41 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 28.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 77.94 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Brooks Automation Inc. recorded a total of 286.59 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 12.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 159.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 127.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 74.27M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BRKS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BRKS attractive?

In related news, Director, Rosenblatt Michael sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.00, for a total value of 158,400. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GM BLS-Products, Vacha Robin now sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 451,834. Also, CEO, SCHWARTZ STEPHEN S sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 69.62 per share, with a total market value of 1,936,968. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Robertson Lindon G now holds 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 973,496. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brooks Automation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRKS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.86.