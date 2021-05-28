Why To Keep Buying Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) while S&P500 gain 0.05%

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.72% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.90 before closing at $55.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.85 million, which was 11.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 962.18K. HAE’s previous close was $55.47 while the outstanding shares total 50.79M. The firm has a beta of 0.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.05, and a growth ratio of 3.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 25.59, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 2.35. The HAE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.26 and a $142.11 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Haemonetics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 693.55 million total, with 253.5 million as their total liabilities.

HAE were able to record 71.77 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 108.81 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Haemonetics Corporation recorded a total of 225.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -6.82%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 143.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 81.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.79M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAE attractive?

In related news, SVP, Global Human Resources, Scanlan Jacqueline sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.19, for a total value of 6,181. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Corporate Controller, Goldstein Dan now sold 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,318. Also, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Lingamneni Anila sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 55.19 per share, with a total market value of 5,077. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Global Manufacturing, Llorens Josep now holds 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,899. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Haemonetics Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HAE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.71.