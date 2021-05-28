Why To Keep Buying Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) while S&P500 gain 0.05%

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.80, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 0.11. The AGRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.28 and a $3.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 64.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.45M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.85% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.64 before closing at $1.65. AGRX’s previous close was $1.62 while the outstanding shares total 87.63M. The firm has a beta of 0.98.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Agile Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $140.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 43.67 million total, with 8.79 million as their total liabilities.

AGRX were able to record -14.74 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.16 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.04 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 87.63M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (-0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGRX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.61, for a total value of 32,200. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Reilly Dennis now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,000. Also, Principal Accounting Officer, Butch Jason bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.99 per share, with a total market value of 2,702. Following this completion of disposal, the Principal Accounting Officer, Butch Jason now holds 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,370. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.