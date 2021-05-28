The Thing That Hid Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s Strength

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares fell to a low of $13.78 before closing at $14.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 8.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 483.60K. LPG’s previous close was $14.29 while the outstanding shares total 50.26M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.51, and a growth ratio of 0.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.66, with weekly volatility at 3.61% and ATR at 0.63. The LPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.22 and a $15.46 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 05/27/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Dorian LPG Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $689.98 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LPG, the company has in raw cash 84.65 million on their books with 51.82 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 153.34 million total, with 82.08 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Dorian LPG Ltd. recorded a total of 99.58 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 11.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 53.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 46.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.93 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.75 cents a share).

Is the stock of LPG attractive?

In related news, EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC, Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.02, for a total value of 45,060. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Coleman Thomas Jason now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 656,000. Also, Director, Coleman Thomas Jason sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 12.98 per share, with a total market value of 1,215,330. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC, Lycouris John now holds 42,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,972. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dorian LPG Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.90.