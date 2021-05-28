Should You Buy GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.76, with weekly volatility at 11.33% and ATR at 0.13. The GVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.90 and a $2.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -173.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 172.83K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.67% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.66 before closing at $1.76. GVP’s previous close was $1.65 while the outstanding shares total 20.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.35.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company GSE Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GVP, the company has in raw cash 3.75 million on their books with 11.34 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.98 million total, with 24.48 million as their total liabilities.

GVP were able to record -2.18 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, GSE Systems Inc. recorded a total of 13.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 3.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.63M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (0.03 cents a share).

Is the stock of GVP attractive?

In related news, Director, Corey William S. Jr. bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.14, for a total value of 24,852. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Corey William S. Jr. now bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,648. Also, Chief Legal & Risk Officer, Pugh Daniel Warren bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.99 per share, with a total market value of 9,873. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sundaram Suresh now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,518. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.