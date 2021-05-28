Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) weekly volatility stands at 1.71%: What It Means

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) previous close was $123.33 while the outstanding shares total 68.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.19, and a growth ratio of 18.73. RGA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.42% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $124.11 before closing at $126.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was -46.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 415.53K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.62, with weekly volatility at 1.71% and ATR at 2.74. The RGA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $66.99 and a $134.93 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

RGA were able to record 2.36 billion as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -286.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.37 billion as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 14.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RGA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RGA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RGA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $130.13.