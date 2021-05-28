Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.50, and a growth ratio of 3.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.10, with weekly volatility at 2.78% and ATR at 5.50. The NDSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $174.59 and a $223.37 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.54% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $214.345 before closing at $223.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -197.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 209.83K. NDSN’s previous close was $215.80 while the outstanding shares total 58.06M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Nordson Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NDSN, the company has in raw cash 225.74 million on their books with 38.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.03 billion total, with 359.61 million as their total liabilities.

NDSN were able to record 135.37 million as free cash flow during the 08/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 17.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 143.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/23/2021 quarter of the year, Nordson Corporation recorded a total of 526.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/23/2021 quarter reducing by -6.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 236.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 289.96 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.06M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/23/2021 (2.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NDSN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NDSN attractive?

In related news, Exec. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec., Beredo Gina A. sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 207.13, for a total value of 849,233. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, PEET SHELLY now sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,882,517. Also, Executive Vice President, PEET SHELLY sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 200.27 per share, with a total market value of 238,522. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Pembroke Jeffrey A now holds 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,050,983. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nordson Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NDSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $234.71.