Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.74% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.715 before closing at $16.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was -145.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 341.65K. MRTN’s previous close was $16.69 while the outstanding shares total 82.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.16, and a growth ratio of 1.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.97, with weekly volatility at 1.78% and ATR at 0.39. The MRTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.71 and a $19.57 high.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Marten Transport Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 201.06 million total, with 97.85 million as their total liabilities.

MRTN were able to record 12.29 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.46 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 43.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Marten Transport Ltd. recorded a total of 223.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -1.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 69.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 153.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.76M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MRTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MRTN attractive?

In related news, Director, WINKEL THOMAS J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.77, for a total value of 100,603. As the sale deal closes, the Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing, TURNER JOHN H now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,504. Also, Director, BAUER JERRY M bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 15.25 per share, with a total market value of 107,818. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KOHL TIMOTHY M now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 463,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marten Transport Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MRTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.67.