Is Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Still Worth A Bite?

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares fell to a low of $53.82 before closing at $55.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 44.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 764.21K. UCTT’s previous close was $54.07 while the outstanding shares total 40.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.76, and a growth ratio of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.10, with weekly volatility at 3.77% and ATR at 2.45. The UCTT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.08 and a $65.33 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.31% on 05/27/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UCTT, the company has in raw cash 264.3 million on their books with 8.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 636.2 million total, with 263.1 million as their total liabilities.

UCTT were able to record 59.1 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 64.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 65.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 417.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 11.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 330.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 86.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.63 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.84 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UCTT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UCTT attractive?

In related news, CFO and SVP Finance, Savage Sheri sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.17, for a total value of 1,142,812. As the sale deal closes, the CFO and SVP Finance, Savage Sheri now sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 458,099. Also, Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 40.00 per share, with a total market value of 400,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L now holds 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 226,064. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UCTT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.83.