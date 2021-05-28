Is Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Still Worth A Bite?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares fell to a low of $29.53 before closing at $29.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -158.67% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 171.09K. MOV’s previous close was $30.48 while the outstanding shares total 23.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.39, with weekly volatility at 5.18% and ATR at 1.51. The MOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.39 and a $32.74 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.10% on 05/27/21.

Investors have identified the Luxury Goods company Movado Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $708.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 501.65 million total, with 127.67 million as their total liabilities.

MOV were able to record 65.39 million as free cash flow during the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 37.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 68.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, Movado Group Inc. recorded a total of 178.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/02/2021 quarter increasing by 4.75%.

Is the stock of MOV attractive?

In related news, Director, GRINBERG ALEXANDER sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.44, for a total value of 120,572. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SADOVE STEPHEN I now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,150. Also, Director, HOWARD ALAN H sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were price at an average price of 27.84 per share, with a total market value of 115,508. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Movado Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.