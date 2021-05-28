HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is down -7.42% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares fell to a low of $14.665 before closing at $14.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was -61.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 263.40K. HONE’s previous close was $14.61 while the outstanding shares total 52.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.36, with weekly volatility at 2.17% and ATR at 0.41. The HONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $15.14 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.98% on 05/27/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company HarborOne Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $827.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HONE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HONE attractive?

In related news, Director, Koretz Barry R. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.88, for a total value of 222,080. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HarborOne Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HONE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.38.