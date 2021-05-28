Citizens Inc. (CIA) price slipped close to $5.21 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) has a beta of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.53, with weekly volatility at 3.40% and ATR at 0.15. The CIA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.09 and a $7.06 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.18 before closing at $5.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was -553.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 97.11K. CIA’s previous close was $5.21 while the outstanding shares total 50.55M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Citizens Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $253.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CIA were able to record 1.79 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -14.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.81 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of CIA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Citizens Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.