Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.87, with weekly volatility at 1.76% and ATR at 2.25. The CRUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.30 and a $103.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 26.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 632.04K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.17% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.38 before closing at $77.59. CRUS’s previous close was $77.46 while the outstanding shares total 58.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.43, and a growth ratio of 2.38.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Cirrus Logic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 842.52 million total, with 213.61 million as their total liabilities.

CRUS were able to record 330.69 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 150.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 348.94 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Cirrus Logic Inc. recorded a total of 293.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -65.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 145.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.02M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.43 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRUS attractive?

In related news, VP of Worldwide Sales, Brannan Andrew sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.00, for a total value of 566,475. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DEHNE TIMOTHY R now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,773. Also, Director, DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 88.06 per share, with a total market value of 39,184. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DEHNE TIMOTHY R now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,974. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cirrus Logic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.70.