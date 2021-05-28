CEQP Stock: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Is Still Worth a Bite

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has a beta of 3.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.69, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 0.99. The CEQP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.57 and a $31.55 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.53% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.86 before closing at $28.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -25.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 495.70K. CEQP’s previous close was $29.63 while the outstanding shares total 74.10M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Crestwood Equity Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CEQP, the company has in raw cash 16.3 million on their books with 0.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 343.7 million total, with 451.1 million as their total liabilities.

CEQP were able to record 249.2 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 258.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Crestwood Equity Partners LP recorded a total of 1.03 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 36.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 813.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 218.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 74.10M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (-0.86 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CEQP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CEQP attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Crestwood Gas Services Holding sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.00, for a total value of 132,000,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP – Corporate Strategy, Moore William H. now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,215,761. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Crestwood Equity Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CEQP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.78.