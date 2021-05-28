Analyst’s Sets Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) New Target at $36.33: UIS is Now On A Buy List

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.48, with weekly volatility at 3.94% and ATR at 1.06. The UIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.92 and a $27.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -20.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 417.65K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.44% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.54 before closing at $25.29. UIS’s previous close was $24.45 while the outstanding shares total 64.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.58.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Unisys Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UIS, the company has in raw cash 716.6 million on their books with 19.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.28 billion total, with 729.9 million as their total liabilities.

UIS were able to record -53.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -180.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -42.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Unisys Corporation (UIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Unisys Corporation recorded a total of 509.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter reducing by -13.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 370.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 139.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.42M with the recently reported earning now reading -2.45 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.87 cents a share).

Is the stock of UIS attractive?

In related news, SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary, KENNEY GERALD P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.79, for a total value of 237,936. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Thomson Michael M now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,626. Also, Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were price at an average price of 12.63 per share, with a total market value of 18,949. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,985. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unisys Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.33.