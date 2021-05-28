Analyst’s Sets Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) New Target at $34.50: SGFY is Now On A Buy List

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) previous close was $25.19 while the outstanding shares total 165.49M. SGFY’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.42% on 05/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.28 before closing at $24.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was -26.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 483.72K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.35, with weekly volatility at 6.04% and ATR at 1.66. The SGFY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.13 and a $40.79 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Signify Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SGFY, the company has in raw cash 760.9 million on their books with 4.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.0 billion total, with 191.5 million as their total liabilities.

SGFY were able to record 80.3 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 683.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 86.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 180.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 178.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 165.49M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SGFY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SGFY attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 333,600. As the purchase deal closes, the Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off., Senneff Steve now bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 333,600. Also, Chief Medical Officer, Rothman Marc D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.00 per share, with a total market value of 24,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Riefberg Vivian E. now holds 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 333,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Signify Health Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SGFY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.50.