Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.93% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.31 before closing at $10.77. Intraday shares traded counted 1.31 million, which was -6.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.23M. REKR’s previous close was $11.21 while the outstanding shares total 35.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.00, with weekly volatility at 8.89% and ATR at 1.63. The REKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.09 and a $25.38 high.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Rekor Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $421.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REKR, the company has in raw cash 63.85 million on their books with 0.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 92.39 million total, with 8.15 million as their total liabilities.

REKR were able to record -3.59 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 42.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, Rekor Systems Inc. recorded a total of 4.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 62.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter increasing by 32.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.25 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.94M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REKR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.03, for a total value of 25,134. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,012,000. Also, COO, Hillman Rodney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.10 per share, with a total market value of 106,516. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, DEBARY PAUL now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,215. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.