Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 36.17% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.68 before closing at $44.12. Intraday shares traded counted 13.31 million, which was -1251.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 985.00K. OMI’s previous close was $32.40 while the outstanding shares total 70.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.98, and a growth ratio of 1.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.69, with weekly volatility at 9.02% and ATR at 2.26. The OMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.92 and a $39.45 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company Owens & Minor Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.21 billion total, with 1.34 billion as their total liabilities.

OMI were able to record 18.8 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -63.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 25.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Owens & Minor Inc. recorded a total of 2.33 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -1.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.88 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 442.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.83M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.98 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (1.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OMI attractive?

In related news, SVP, Corporate Treasurer, Leon Jonathan A sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.23, for a total value of 249,262. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Neal Shana Carol now sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 208,977. Also, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Zacur Mark P sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 32.47 per share, with a total market value of 363,989. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Global Products, Lowery Christopher M now holds 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 298,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.