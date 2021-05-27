Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares fell to a low of $29.40 before closing at $30.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 48.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. SWIM’s previous close was $29.90 while the outstanding shares total 120.41M. The stock’s weekly volatility at 6.00% and ATR at 2.06. The SWIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.58 and a $34.73 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 05/26/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Latham Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SWIM, the company has in raw cash 74.14 million on their books with 17.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 117.68 million total, with 141.73 million as their total liabilities.

SWIM were able to record 13.01 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.42 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Latham Group Inc. recorded a total of 77.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -493.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 69.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 120.41M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWIM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWIM attractive?

In related news, Director, Laven Mark Phillip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.00, for a total value of 95,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Leake Jeff Arnold now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,000. Also, Director, Morno-Wade Suzan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.00 per share, with a total market value of 47,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Rajeski Scott Michael now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.50%.