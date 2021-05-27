Why To Keep Buying PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) while S&P500 gain 0.20%

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.75, with weekly volatility at 7.45% and ATR at 5.53. The PLBY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $63.04 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.96% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.53 before closing at $43.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 59.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.47M. PLBY’s previous close was $43.53 while the outstanding shares total 29.82M.

Investors have identified the Leisure company PLBY Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLBY, the company has in raw cash 72.38 million on their books with 4.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 113.05 million total, with 57.54 million as their total liabilities.

PLBY were able to record -15.41 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 56.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.82M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLBY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLBY attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.50%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PLBY Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLBY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.25.