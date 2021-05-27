United Rentals Inc. (URI) is trading at $326.82 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares fell to a low of $322.36 before closing at $326.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 25.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 696.35K. URI’s previous close was $324.38 while the outstanding shares total 72.34M. The firm has a beta of 2.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.77, and a growth ratio of 2.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.40, with weekly volatility at 2.51% and ATR at 10.15. The URI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $134.39 and a $354.60 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.75% on 05/26/21.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company United Rentals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For URI, the company has in raw cash 278.0 million on their books with 585.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.0 billion total, with 1.84 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 24.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on URI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of URI attractive?

In related news, Director, PASSERINI FILIPPO sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 329.88, for a total value of 305,139. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CFO, Graziano Jessica now sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 862,258. Also, EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off., PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 314.37 per share, with a total market value of 531,906. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Asplund Dale A now holds 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,738,449. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

9 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Rentals Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the URI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $346.87.