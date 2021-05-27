The Futility of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Fundamentals

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) previous close was $23.31 while the outstanding shares total 80.45M. RPAY’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.63 before closing at $22.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was 12.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 789.87K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.80, with weekly volatility at 4.39% and ATR at 1.06. The RPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.38 and a $28.42 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Repay Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPAY, the company has in raw cash 390.92 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 420.9 million total, with 60.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPAY attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Barnett Naomi sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.01, for a total value of 49,564. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Dempsey Tyler B now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,800. Also, Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 25.11 per share, with a total market value of 75,330. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.