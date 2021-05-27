The Futility of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Fundamentals

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) previous close was $63.29 while the outstanding shares total 50.00M. DEN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.05 before closing at $63.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was 30.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.00M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.26, with weekly volatility at 4.98% and ATR at 3.14. The DEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.43 and a $65.09 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Denbury Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DEN, the company has in raw cash 6.05 million on their books with 51.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 161.82 million total, with 363.43 million as their total liabilities.

DEN were able to record 21.91 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 52.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Denbury Inc. (DEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Denbury Inc. recorded a total of 251.16 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter increasing by 21.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 302.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -51.83 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.00M with the recently reported earning now reading -1.38 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DEN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 550,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.50, for a total value of 15,674,740. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now sold 128,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,564,433. Also, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 87,444 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 26.92 per share, with a total market value of 2,353,704. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now holds 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,527,654. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Denbury Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.75.