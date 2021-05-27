The Futility of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Fundamentals

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) previous close was $1.19 while the outstanding shares total 11.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.25. BDR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.30% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.14 before closing at $1.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 34.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 512.39K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.63, with weekly volatility at 8.80% and ATR at 0.10. The BDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $3.80 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BDR, the company has in raw cash 56000.0 on their books with 1.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.36 million total, with 4.97 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BDR attractive?

In related news, Director, WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ sold 35,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.51, for a total value of 53,004. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President – CFO, SKOLNIK ERIC S now sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,221. Also, Senior Vice President – CFO, SKOLNIK ERIC S sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 1.58 per share, with a total market value of 7,922. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Bruno Anthony J now holds 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 51.90%.