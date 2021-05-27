Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has a beta of 2.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.67, with weekly volatility at 7.42% and ATR at 2.12. The RRGB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.26 and a $41.34 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.44% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.4867 before closing at $36.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.76 million, which was -160.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 291.71K. RRGB’s previous close was $33.85 while the outstanding shares total 15.42M.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $575.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RRGB, the company has in raw cash 22.28 million on their books with 9.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 85.94 million total, with 204.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RRGB sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, Hart Gerard Johan sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.17, for a total value of 110,107. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hart Gerard Johan now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 188,900. Also, 10% Owner, Vintage Capital Management LLC sold 300,692 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 14.76 per share, with a total market value of 4,439,236. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Vintage Capital Management LLC now holds 559,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,332,878. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.