Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Gain 39.08% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) previous close was $131.79 while the outstanding shares total 137.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.78, and a growth ratio of 0.95. RJF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.96% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $130.905 before closing at $133.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was -8.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 675.44K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.16, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 2.98. The RJF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.98 and a $138.56 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Raymond James Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RJF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RJF attractive?

In related news, President, ICD for RJFS, Perry Jodi sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 132.94, for a total value of 245,939. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO RJBank, Raney Steven M now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 271,598. Also, Executive Vice President-RJA, Allaire Bella Loykhter sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 123.59 per share, with a total market value of 1,153,095. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, PCG, Curtis Scott A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,180,884. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Raymond James Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RJF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $148.78.