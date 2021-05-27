Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.35, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 2.72. The RPD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.61 and a $94.60 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 10.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 689.75K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.35% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $82.67 before closing at $83.94. RPD’s previous close was $82.01 while the outstanding shares total 52.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.30.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Rapid7 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 734.05 million total, with 343.74 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPD attractive?

In related news, Director, Schodorf Thomas E sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.00, for a total value of 10,375. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Innovation Officer, Weiner Lee David now sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 600,391. Also, Chief People Officer, Luconi Christina sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 80.37 per share, with a total market value of 443,565. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BERRY MICHAEL J now holds 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 987,818. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rapid7 Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.77.