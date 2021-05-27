Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.76, and a growth ratio of 14.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.26, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 2.11. The MSEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $59.60 and a $87.11 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.11% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $82.67 before closing at $84.89. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was -1178.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 80.55K. MSEX’s previous close was $84.80 while the outstanding shares total 17.48M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Middlesex Water Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MSEX, the company has in raw cash 4.05 million on their books with 7.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.38 million total, with 65.8 million as their total liabilities.

MSEX were able to record -12.59 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 9.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Middlesex Water Company recorded a total of 32.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter reducing by -6.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.48M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MSEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MSEX attractive?

In related news, VP-Information Technology, Simpson Georgia M sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.81, for a total value of 52,446. As the sale deal closes, the VP-Corporate Affairs, Sohler Bernadette M now sold 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,696. Also, VP-Enterprise Engineering, Andreasen G. Christian Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 72.00 per share, with a total market value of 43,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President-Operations, Fullagar Robert K now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,773. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Middlesex Water Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MSEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.33.