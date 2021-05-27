Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) weekly volatility stands at 2.91%: What It Means

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares fell to a low of $49.76 before closing at $50.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 37.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 880.08K. KLIC’s previous close was $50.33 while the outstanding shares total 62.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.84, and a growth ratio of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.72, with weekly volatility at 2.91% and ATR at 2.57. The KLIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.10 and a $61.24 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.09% on 05/26/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.04 billion total, with 259.57 million as their total liabilities.

KLIC were able to record 76.82 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 69.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 85.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. recorded a total of 340.16 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 55.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 21.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 191.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.07M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.15 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (1.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLIC attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Wong Nelson MunPun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.00, for a total value of 300,000. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Soloveizik Zamir Shai now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,500. Also, Executive Vice President, Chong Chan Pin sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 50.19 per share, with a total market value of 472,888. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Chong Chan Pin now holds 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 540,261. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KLIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.40.