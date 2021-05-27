Is Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Worth A Bite? ULTA 200 SMA stands at 17.50%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 105.64, and a growth ratio of 2.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.47, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 8.54. The ULTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $186.01 and a $351.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.02% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $321.455 before closing at $327.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 10.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 852.79K. ULTA’s previous close was $320.99 while the outstanding shares total 56.34M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Ulta Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.51 billion total, with 1.34 billion as their total liabilities.

ULTA were able to record 658.49 million as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 653.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 810.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, Ulta Beauty Inc. recorded a total of 2.2 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter increasing by 29.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.43 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 771.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.34M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021 (3.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ULTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ULTA attractive?

In related news, Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES sold 55,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 330.28, for a total value of 18,177,989. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES now sold 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,911,160. Also, Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES sold 142,945 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 09. The shares were price at an average price of 321.12 per share, with a total market value of 45,901,841. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES now holds 137,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,178,443. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

16 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ulta Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $343.05.