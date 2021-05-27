Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.75, and a growth ratio of 0.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.71, with weekly volatility at 9.76% and ATR at 1.05. The ISNS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.26 and a $11.58 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.13% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.6501 before closing at $8.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was 57.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.93M. ISNS’s previous close was $7.54 while the outstanding shares total 5.32M.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Image Sensing Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.32 million total, with 0.8 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ISNS attractive?

In related news, Director, Daly Joseph Patrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.59, for a total value of 6,590. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Daly Joseph Patrick now bought 15,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,332. Also, Director, Daly Joseph Patrick bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.76 per share, with a total market value of 30,249. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BRACKE JAMES W now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,816. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.40%.