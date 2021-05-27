HYRE Stock: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Is Still Worth a Bite

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell to a low of $14.34 before closing at $14.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 47.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 985.46K. HYRE’s previous close was $14.60 while the outstanding shares total 19.23M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.80, with weekly volatility at 10.11% and ATR at 1.62. The HYRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.05 and a $17.96 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.75% on 05/26/21.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company HyreCar Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $298.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.78 million total, with 9.02 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HYRE sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, Mellis Grace sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.42, for a total value of 563,509. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Brogi Robert Scott now sold 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 383,387. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Brogi Robert Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 17.17 per share, with a total market value of 858,490. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Park Henry now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 421,836. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.30%.